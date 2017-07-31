Jay Leno Blindfolds Automotive Appraiser; He Still Guesses Car He’s In

We’ve all seen quizzes online that show you a taillight or headlight and ask you to guess the car it is from. But those types of questions are child’s play for automotive appraiser Donald Osborne.

Osborne, who’s set to appear on “Jay Leno’s Garage” on Wednesday, doesn’t need to see even a portion of a vehicle’s lights to guess what model it is. In fact, he doesn’t need any visual clues at all.

“Jay Leno’s Garage” tweeted a teaser video Monday that shows Jay Leno driving Osborne around in his 2010 Morgan Aero Supersport. Despite the fact that he was blindfolded, Osborne was still able to correctly guess the car after a 20-questions-style interrogation.

Are you as smart as Donald Osborne, appraiser extraordinaire? Guess this car! Don't miss #JayLenosGarage Wednesday at 10p ET/PT on CNBC! pic.twitter.com/CuS3vkLxms — Jay Leno's Garage (@LenosGarage) July 29, 2017

We’ve admittedly seen enthusiasts identify cars based on less information — Chris Harris, for instance can recognize supercars just by listening to the sound of their starter motors — but none that have done so with vehicles as rare as the Morgan. Leno’s Aero Supersport was one of less than 200 examples produced, so we doubt Osborne has spent an exorbitant amount of time inside one before.