Jaylen Brown Embraces Leadership Role On Celtics’ Las Vegas Summer League Team

What a difference a year makes for Jaylen Brown.

The Boston Celtics forward took his first steps as a professional player in summer 2016. This summer he’s a marked man in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Following the Celtics’ win over the 86-81 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Brown explained to reporters how his summer-league role has changed from untested rookie to team leader. He also praised Celtics’ first-round draft pick Jayson Tatum and reacted to the trade, which sent Avery Bradley and a second-round draft pick to the Detroit Pistons in exhange for Marcus Morris last Friday.

Brown’s Las Vegas experience proves how quickly things can change in the NBA. It’s clearly up to the players to evolve with requisite speed, lest they be left behind.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images