Jaylen Brown Reportedly Dropping $5K To Host Party For NBA Summer Leaguers

Jaylen Brown’s NBA Summer League opponents might already be sick of seeing the Boston Celtics forward. But that isn’t stopping Brown from bringing everyone together.

Brown, like many young Summer Leaguers playing in Las Vegas, is under the legal drinking age, which means there isn’t a whole lot for him and his contemporaries to (legally) do in Sin City.

So, the 20-year-old took it upon himself to create a solution: “Jaylen Brown’s Welcome to the NBA Night,” an informal party at an undisclosed Vegas location where “selected rookies and young players” can “bond, meet mentors and exchange ideas,” according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN’s “The Undefeated.”

“I just want to do something,” Brown told Spears. “Hang out, talk to them. Build relationships. I’m not 21. (Celtics teammate) Jayson (Tatum) is not 20. A lot of the draft picks are young.

“I’m going to let them bring whoever they want. Food is on me. Everything.”

And he apparently means “everything:” The second-year forward reportedly is paying more than $5,000 out of pocket to host the event.

Brown has a pretty impressive guest list going, too — the top five picks from this year’s NBA Draft, including Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball, are expected to come, as are reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram, Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, rapper G-Eazy and many more.

That’s a pretty cool move by Brown, who according to Spears has aspirations of one day being president of the NBA Players’ Association, a role currently held by Chris Paul. We’re not sure if Brown’s guests will want to rehash his thunderous Summer League dunk, though.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images