Jayson Tatum Dazzles Again With Highlight-Reel Plays In Celtics’ Win

In case you weren’t aware, Jayson Tatum is pretty good at this basketball thing.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft has been the star of the Boston Celtics’ NBA Summer League games so far, and he was back at it in Saturday night’s 86-81 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas.

Tatum had a double-double with 27 points and 11 rebounds, and he had multiple highlight-reel plays along the way, like these fadeaway jumpers.

Jayson Tatum knocks in the fade away for his first #NBASummer bucket in Vegas! pic.twitter.com/PcCqDGxHcQ — NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2017

Jayson Tatum is showing off the full repertoire on ESPN! #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/mdxK9i15YH — NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2017

And he also can get to the hoop on a fast break and beat the likes of Lonzo Ball, who had a triple-double for the Lakers.

But the play of the night had to be Tatum’s jumper from the halfcourt logo at the third-quarter buzzer, which banked in.

Tatum certainly looks NBA-ready with those moves and shots.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images