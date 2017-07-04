Jayson Tatum’s Powerful One-Handed Dunk Should Excite Celtics Fans

Boston Celtics fans are going to enjoy watching Jayson Tatum in his rookie season.
The No. 3 overall pick by the Celtics in the 2017 NBA Draft made his summer league debut in Utah on Monday night, and he threw down a thunderous one-handed dunk in the second quarter.
It showed a good mix of the athleticism and scoring ability which Tatum should add to the C’s offense this coming season.
Tatum and 2016 No. 3 overall draft pick Jaylen Brown combined to score 26 first-half points as the Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers were tied 44-44 at halftime of Monday’s matchup.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
