Jazz Coach Quin Snyder Has Classy Statement After Gordon Hayward Picks Celtics

Some Utah Jazz fans aren’t handling Gordon Hayward’s decision very well, but the same can’t be said for the team’s coach.

Hayward decided to leave the team that drafted him to join the Boston Celtics on a wild Fourth of July. Reports started to circulate, saying Hayward was going to sign with Boston, but they were refuted until the prize free agent made his big announcement on The Players’ Tribune. And once the news was official, some Jazz fans started to burn Hayward’s jersey.

But Utah coach Quin Snyder took a different route. Snyder wished Hayward well in a very classy statement, which was released by the Jazz on Wednesday afternoon.

Perhaps Dan Gilbert could have taken this route a few years ago instead of what he said about LeBron James?

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images