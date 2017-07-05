Boston Celtics

Jazz Fans Burn Gordon Hayward Jersey After He Agrees To Join Celtics

by on Wed, Jul 5, 2017 at 12:52PM
1,169

Is Gordon Hayward already persona non grata in Utah?

That appears to be the case Wednesday after some Utah Jazz fans burned Hayward’s jersey, hours after he announced he has agreed to join the Boston Celtics as a free agent. Twitter user @JCougar23 filmed the ritual burning, and video is going viral on the internet.

Hayward was considered the prize of the 2017 NBA free-agent class, and Utah had hoped it could fend of the Celtics’ and Miami Heat’s pursuits of his services. But after seven season with the Jazz, Hayward reportedly reportedly will sign a four-year, $127 million contract with Boston when the NBA’s moratorium ends July 6.

If that truly amounts to betrayal, then burn, baby, burn.

Have a question for Marcus Kwesi O'Mard? Send it to him via Twitter at @NESNsoccer or @mkomard, his Facebook page or NESN Soccer's Facebook page.

TMZ logo

Related NESN.com Stories

COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN