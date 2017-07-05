Jazz Fans Burn Gordon Hayward Jersey After He Agrees To Join Celtics

Share this:

Is Gordon Hayward already persona non grata in Utah?

That appears to be the case Wednesday after some Utah Jazz fans burned Hayward’s jersey, hours after he announced he has agreed to join the Boston Celtics as a free agent. Twitter user @JCougar23 filmed the ritual burning, and video is going viral on the internet.

Hayward was considered the prize of the 2017 NBA free-agent class, and Utah had hoped it could fend of the Celtics’ and Miami Heat’s pursuits of his services. But after seven season with the Jazz, Hayward reportedly reportedly will sign a four-year, $127 million contract with Boston when the NBA’s moratorium ends July 6.

If that truly amounts to betrayal, then burn, baby, burn.