Jeff Gordon Says Tony Stewart ‘Keeps Egging Me On’ To Run Dirt Race

Tony Stewart must be lonely at Eldora Speedway, because apparently he won’t stop bugging his friends from NASCAR to come race with him.

Jeff Gordon said Tuesday that Stewart constantly has been in his ear trying to get him to run in a dirt race. Gordon retired from full-time racing after 2015, but returned to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2016 to fill in for an injured Dale Earnhardt Jr., and since competed in — and won — the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

He drove the pace car Sunday at the Brickyard 400, but before he took to the track, Gordon was asked whether he was set to run any more one-off races.

“No plans to hop into anything NASCAR related,” Gordon said, via his official website, “although watching that dirt race at Eldora the other day and those trucks slide around there looks like a lot of fun and Tony keeps egging me on to maybe do something like that, but no plans.”

Although Gordon currently doesn’t have any NASCAR events lined up, it seemingly would be easier for him to make such arrangements than it was for him to enter the Rolex 24 last year, as he needed time to get used to the car. Now that he’s familiar with how Daytona Prototype Internationals drive, though, he wouldn’t mind having another go at endurance racing.

“If I could do that with another race, I would love to do it,” Gordon said. “It was a lot of fun, it was a great opportunity, and we won. So, if that presented itself then I would certainly consider it.”

It’s a bit ironic that Gordon was at the Brickyard 400 when he revealed Stewart has been pestering him to race on dirt tracks, given that the two drivers shared a farewell lap after last year’s running of the race.

