Jeff Teague Well-Prepared For Life With T-Wolves, Thanks To Video Games

Jeff Teague isn’t sweating this whole “adjusting to a new team’s playbook and style of play” nonsense.

That’s because Teague, who on Monday officially signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves, has been playing with the T-Wolves for quite a while now — sort of. The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Jerry Zgoda revealed the point guard’s surprising preparation method in a tweet Monday.

Teague says he already knows Wolves well: They're his team in 2K because of Towns & Wiggins — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) July 10, 2017

Don’t laugh, “NBA 2K” is inching closer to real-life basketball by the minute.

Prior their recent flurry of acquisitions, the T-Wolves weren’t exactly our go-to for virtual balling. But now that Teague, Taj Gibson and Jimmy Butler are joining Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, we might have to reevaluate the situation.

