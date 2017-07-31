Jets Rookie Jamal Adams Says Football Field Is ‘Perfect Place To Die’

Players who make it to the NFL obviously are passionate about football. But few — if any — are as passionate as New York Jets rookie safety Jamal Adams.

The Jets’ 2017 first-round draft pick joined NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a “fan forum” at the team’s training facility Monday, according to the New York Post. Unsurprisingly, CTE was a hot topic, and Adams offered up a pretty interesting and occasionally contradictory take on it.

“I’m all about making the game safer, but as a defensive player, I’m not a big fan of it,” Adams said, via the Post. “But I get it. I can speak for a lot of guys that play the game. We live and breathe (football). This is what we’re so passionate about. Literally, if I had a perfect place to die, I would die on the field. And that’s not a lie.

“There’s so much sacrifice that we go through as a team, and just connecting as one and winning ball games. There’s nothing like playing the game of football. But again, I’m all about making the game safer.”

So which is it?

It’s tough to know for sure, but we’ll give Adams some slack for the bizarre response, as he’s clearly just fired up to play the game he loves.

But regardless of how players like Adams feel about the NFL cracking down on player safety, the recently published CTE study offers resounding proof that improving safety must be prioritized.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images