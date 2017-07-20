Jim Rice Shares Yaz Story On Series Premiere Of ‘On Course With Andy Brickley’

Share this:

NESN’s new show, ‘On Course with Andy Brickley,’ presented by Foxwoods Resort Casino, premieres Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m., and it the first episode includes Boston Red Sox legend Jim Rice.

The Baseball Hall of Famer, who also serves as a Red Sox studio analyst on NESN, loves to golf. Rice met up with Brickley at The International in Bolton, Mass., and they discussed several interesting topics, including a story on another Red Sox legend, Carl Yastrzemski.

Check out a sneak peak of the series premiere in the video above.