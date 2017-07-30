NESN Fuel

Jimmie Johnson Makes Contact With Kasey Kahne, Crashes Out At Pocono

by on Sun, Jul 30, 2017 at 4:47PM
878

Jimmie Johnson has taken the checkered flag on three occasions so far in 2017, but he’s lately he’s been struggling to last long enough even to see the checkered.

Johnson hit the wall hard during Sunday’s Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway after making contact with fellow Hendrick Motorsports driver, Kasey Kahne. It marks the third time in the last four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races that Johnson’s day has ended early as the result of a crash.

Although the No. 5 made contact with the No. 48 to cause the accident, Johnson wasn’t mad at Kahne. He told NBC Sports it was “just hard racing” once he was released from the infield care center.

