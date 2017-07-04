Jimmie Johnson Spends Fourth Of July Casually Biking Over Mountains

Share this:

Tweet







Say what you want about Jimmie Johnson, but the man can ride some serious bike.

Many United States citizens woke up Tuesday and immediately located the nearest grill or cooler. Johnson’s first move on the Fourth of July, though, was casually ripping off a nearly twenty-mile bike ride.

Furthermore, a good chunk of the ride saw the Hendrick Motorsports driver ascending a mountain. Watch a visual recreation of Johnson’s ride in the tweet below:

As you can see, this guy isn’t like most of us here on planet America.

In the grand scheme of things, this ride is nothing compared to some of the recent treks that Johnson’s gone on. Still, it offers further proof that NASCAR’s most accomplished driver also might its greatest athlete.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images