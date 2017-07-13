Jimmie Johnson’s Perceived Snub At ESPY Awards Sparks Uproar On Twitter

Share this:

NASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson and Formula One’s Lewis Hamilton are two very different drivers competing in two very different circuits. Greatness, though, is one undeniable thing they have in common.

Deciding who’s the “better driver” between the two is a fool’s errand, but a decision seemingly was made at the 2017 ESPY Awards — and people aren’t happy.

Hamilton, a three-time F1 World Champion, was named Best Driver at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday. He beat out IndyCar star Simon Pagenaud, NHRA’s Ron Capps, and NASCAR drivers Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. to claim the honor.

That decision didn’t sit well with Johnson’s loyal fan base, who believe the seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion is in a league of his own. In what should come as a surprise to no one, people took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

Just saw that @JimmieJohnson, the man who won his 7th #NASCAR Cup championship, didn't win Best Driver of the Year at tonight's ESPY's. pic.twitter.com/oRKE0Ovcpz — Christian Espinoza (@Christian_Racin) July 13, 2017

@JimmieJohnson You got robbed of that ESPY tonight. — Mary Murray (@mm2448) July 13, 2017

Lewis Hamilton ESPYS driver of the year…who finished 2nd in a 2 car champ. Meanwhile Ron Capps & Jimmie Johnson actually WON the champ… — Chevy48 (@chevychevelle48) July 13, 2017

Wow. @JimmieJohnson doesnt win best driver after winning his seventh @NASCAR Monster Cup championship tying Richard Petty? #Rigged — Brandon (@brandon29us) July 13, 2017

I'm a Lewis fan so don't take this wrong but he didn't win the title in his division.. how was it not @JimmieJohnson or @simonpagenaud ?? — Brett Moffitt (@Brett_Moffitt) July 13, 2017

Capps wins NHRA Championship, Jimmie Johnson wins record 7th NSCS title, and yet Hamilton wins after getting p2 in F1 championship standings — Evan Posocco (@evanposocco) July 13, 2017

Jimmie Johnson won NASCAR championship. Simon Pagenaud won IndyCar championship. Both lose ESPY Best Driver to F1 Lewis Hamilton who didn't. — Julian Spivey (@julianspivey44) July 13, 2017

Eh it's the #ESPYS, they literally mean nothing. 1 of those 3 hasn't had actual competition in like 3 years. Real fans know who the best is — Jeff V (@jvirgs) July 13, 2017

Plus, the guy that won the award, didn't even win a championship last year, and he's not winning one right now. — Johnny Spilotro (@JohnSpilotro38) July 13, 2017

Jimmie Johnson a "no name bum." He's won a record 7 championships. Lewis Hamilton is a great driver, but he didn't win most recent F1 title. — Julian Spivey (@julianspivey44) July 13, 2017

He wasn't even the best driver in his series or on his team. — Robert Caplette (@TattooedEnigma) July 13, 2017

Hamilton. Which is dumb because I could drive an F1 Car — NASBork (@NasBork) July 13, 2017

That last tweet doesn’t even warrant a response.

At the end of the day, Johnson, Hamilton and the rest of the nominated drivers all are worthy of being considered the best. But the fact remains that comparing these drivers and their respective areas of expertise isn’t really fair.

But hey, since when have award shows ever been fair?

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images