Jimmie Johnson’s Perceived Snub At ESPY Awards Sparks Uproar On Twitter

NASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson and Formula One’s Lewis Hamilton are two very different drivers competing in two very different circuits. Greatness, though, is one undeniable thing they have in common.
Deciding who’s the “better driver” between the two is a fool’s errand, but a decision seemingly was made at the 2017 ESPY Awards — and people aren’t happy.
Hamilton, a three-time F1 World Champion, was named Best Driver at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday. He beat out IndyCar star Simon Pagenaud, NHRA’s Ron Capps, and NASCAR drivers Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. to claim the honor.
That decision didn’t sit well with Johnson’s loyal fan base, who believe the seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion is in a league of his own. In what should come as a surprise to no one, people took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.
At the end of the day, Johnson, Hamilton and the rest of the nominated drivers all are worthy of being considered the best. But the fact remains that comparing these drivers and their respective areas of expertise isn’t really fair.
But hey, since when have award shows ever been fair?
