Joanna Jedrzejczyk Reportedly Told UFC She’d Replace Amanda Nunes On 213 Card

Joanna Jedrzejczyk might be the most feared women’s fighter in the UFC. And she evidently fears no woman in the octagon.

After word that Amanda Nunes had pulled out of the UFC 213 main event leaked Saturday, TMZ reported that Jedrzejczyk told the UFC that she would fight Valentina Shevchenko on just a few hours’ notice as a replacement for Nunes.

What makes the request even more amazing is that Jedrzejczyk, the UFC women’s strawweight champion, would give up 20 pounds to Shevchenko, the top-ranked bantamweight contender. But Jedrzejczyk has never lost in 14 professional fights and reportedly felt comfortable with the weight disparity, even though the UFC did not.

TMZ reported the UFC believes Jedrzejczyk is “totally baller for asking” to fight Shevchenko but won’t allow it. Which is too bad because the striking in a Jedrzejczyk-Shevchenko fight would be unreal.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images