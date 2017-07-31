Joe Rogan Apologizes For Controversial Daniel Cormier UFC 214 Interview

Daniel Cormier struggled to collect himself after being knocked out by Jon Jones on Saturday night at UFC 214, yet Joe Rogan still interviewed the former light heavyweight champion inside the octagon in the immediate aftermath of his crushing title loss.

It was weird, as fighters typically aren’t interviewed right after getting knocked out and Cormier showed signs of a concussion, which seemingly made it even more difficult for him to assess what had just happened. Rogan since has apologized, though, making it clear he was caught up in the moment and shouldn’t have interviewed the defeated fighter.

Jones heaped praise on Cormier following the fight, which could be the precursor to a superfight between the new champion and Brock Lesnar. Cormier, who’s been critical of Jones in the past, since has congratulated his longtime rival, perhaps putting to rest the bad blood between the two.

