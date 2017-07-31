Joe Rogan Apologizes For Controversial Daniel Cormier UFC 214 Interview

Daniel Cormier struggled to collect himself after being knocked out by Jon Jones on Saturday night at UFC 214, yet Joe Rogan still interviewed the former light heavyweight champion inside the octagon in the immediate aftermath of his crushing title loss.
It was weird, as fighters typically aren’t interviewed right after getting knocked out and Cormier showed signs of a concussion, which seemingly made it even more difficult for him to assess what had just happened. Rogan since has apologized, though, making it clear he was caught up in the moment and shouldn’t have interviewed the defeated fighter.
My apologies to D.C. And to everyone else upset at me for interviewing him after the fight. In all honestly I was kind of in shock and I don't think I realized what I was doing until I had a mic in my hand and I was talking to him. I've said that I don't want to interview fighters after they've been KO'ed and then I did it to someone that I care a great deal about. It was 100% my fuck up and no one pressured me to do it. I posted a series of tweets about it on twitter but I know some of you folks only use instagram or Facebook so I thought the right thing to do is post it here as well. I was beating myself up about it all night, and whenever something like that happens it's always my sincere intention to apologize and express my honest feelings. It'll never happen again.
Jones heaped praise on Cormier following the fight, which could be the precursor to a superfight between the new champion and Brock Lesnar. Cormier, who’s been critical of Jones in the past, since has congratulated his longtime rival, perhaps putting to rest the bad blood between the two.
Thumbnail photo via YouTube screengrab
Powered by WordPress.com VIP