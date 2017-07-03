Joe Thornton Signs One-Year, $8M Sharks Contract — While On His Tractor

Share this:

After all the talk and speculation, San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton will stay right where he is.

The All-Star center on Sunday signed a one-year contract worth $8 million, his agency announced. And apparently, Thornton literally signed the contract while on his tractor.

Client Joe Thornton, who turns 38 today, signing new 1 year contract with a total value of $8 million. Happy Birthday Jumbo! @SanJoseSharks pic.twitter.com/MzDU8ovEgp — Top Shelf Hockey (@Topshelf_TSSM) July 3, 2017

Thornton reportedly had plenty of suitors (just how many, Joe?), but the 38-year-old playmaker decided against them, despite longtime teammate Patrick Marleau’s decision to sign a three-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Thornton said he had numerous conversations with Marleau over the week. "I'd hoped we'd play together, but it just worked out like this." — Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) July 3, 2017

Thornton recorded 50 points in 79 games last season, proving he still has what it takes to make an impact.

