Joel Embiid Catches* Home Run Derby Ball, Makes It Look Impossibly Tiny

Aaron Judge stole the show at Monday night’s Home Run Derby. But Joel Embiid also drew plenty of attention to himself — which isn’t that hard for a 7-foot, 23-year-old to do at a baseball stadium.

The Philadelphia 76ers big man rolled into Marlins Park with rapper Meek Mill and posted up in the outfield bleachers to try to snag some home run balls. And it wasn’t long before a ball came sailing his way.

First, we feel bad for whoever got the seat right behind Embiid. Second, it looks like he clearly didn’t catch this ball. But if you trust “The Process,” Embiid got redemption shortly after, as he posted a photo on Twitter of himself holding an official baseball.

We doubt Embiid actually caught this ball — a more likely scenario is that someone tossed him a ball for a brief photo op — but the real story here is how incredibly small the ball looks in his massive mitts.

And if you think that’s wild, here’s Embiid holding a pair of baseballs like they’re tiny acorns:

Again, we’re not sure how Embiid ended up with these baseballs, but we’re not asking questions.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images