Joel Embiid’s Vulgar Language In LaVar Ball Video Leads To $10K Fine

Joe Embiid’s feud with LaVar Ball is going to cost him.

The NBA announced Saturday that it has fined the Philadelphia 76ers big man $10,000 “for using inappropriate language on social media.”

Wow. Joel Embiid fined by the NBA for using inappropriate language on social media: pic.twitter.com/FmphCD0TNr — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 8, 2017

The elder Ball and Embiid have been in a war of words ever since LaVar continued making bold claims about his son, Lonzo Ball, after he was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, and things escalated when the 76ers big man said, “Man, f— LaVar Ball” in a live chat earlier this week. Ball then had a hilarious response that made absolutely no sense in an interview with TMZ.

But that vulgar language is what caught the attention of the NBA, and it’s led to a punishment for Embiid.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images