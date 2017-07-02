NESN Fuel

Joey Logano Taken Out In Big Wreck With Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr.

by on Sat, Jul 1, 2017 at 9:36PM
Some of the biggest names in NASCAR were taken out in “The Big One” during the Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola.

Kyle Busch was running in the middle of the pack Saturday at Daytona International Speedway when his front-right tire gave out in the middle of Turn 4, sending his No. 18 sideways and collecting Joey Logano, Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr.

The incident brought Logano’s race to an end, as well as Truex’s, though it could prove damaging to the Team Penske driver’s playoff hopes. Busch was able to rejoin the race two laps down.

