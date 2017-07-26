John Farrell Applauds Red Sox’s Bullpen in 13-Inning Loss To Mariners

The Boston Red Sox fought hard Tuesday night at Safeco Field, but the Seattle Mariners put together a two-out rally in the 13th inning to stun the Red Sox at Safeco Field.

The Red Sox were one out a way from snapping their three-game losing streak, but Jean Segura’s infield single drove in Guillermo Heredia to give the Mariners a 6-5 win.

Boston’s bullpen did a good job of holding down Seattle for much of the night, but eventually, the Mariners broke through against Doug Fister.

