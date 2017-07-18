John Farrell Explains Decision To Change Lineup For Game Vs. Blue Jays

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox have struggled to score runs since the Major League Baseball All-Star break, so manager John Farrell elected to shake up the lineup before Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will face left-hander JA Happ on Tuesday which was a factor in having Hanley Ramirez play first base and slotting Chris Young in to be the designated hitter.

To hear Farrell break down the new lineup, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images