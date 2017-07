Share this:

Xander Bogaerts won’t play Monday night when the Boston Red Sox open a three-game series with the Rangers in Texas.

He has a tightness in his left groin, but Red Sox manager John Farrell said “we’re confident that it’s not a long-term thing.” Check out his injury update on Bogaerts in the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images