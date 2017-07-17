John Farrell Impressed With David Price’s Masterful Start Against Yankees

Share this:

After playing 16 innings Saturday, the Boston Red Sox needed their starting pitchers to eat some innings during their doubleheader with the New York Yankees on Sunday.

While Rick Porcello pitched six innings in a tough-luck loss in Game 1, David Price was nothing short of brilliant in Game 2.

The Red Sox left-hander threw eight shutout innings, allowing seven hits and striking out eight in Boston’s 3-0 win at Fenway Park.

Manager John Farrell couldn’t have been more impressed with Price’s outing, lauding his fastball velocity and depth on his breaking pitches.

