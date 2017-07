Share this:

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is one of five players on the “Final Vote” ballot for the last spot on the American League All-Star roster.

The young shortstop is having a fantastic season for Boston, both at the plate and with his defense.

To hear Red Sox manager John Farrell make a case for Bogaerts as an All-Star, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images