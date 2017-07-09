John Farrell Previews David Price’s Start Vs. Rays Before All-Star Break

Share this:

David Price has had some ups and downs since returning from a left shoulder strain.

Sure, he hasn’t been vintage Cy Young Award Price, but the Boston Red Sox left-hander still only has allowed over three earned runs in one start since making his 2017 debut May 29. And he’ll have a chance to end the first half on a high note when he faces his old team, the Tampa Bay Rays, on Sunday at Tropicana Field.

Hear what Farrell said about Price prior to his start in the video from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse, above.

Thumbnail photo via Sean Pokorny/USA TODAY Sports Images