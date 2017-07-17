Johnny Manziel Says He’s Spoken With Multiple Teams About NFL Comeback

Share this:

His nickname is “Johnny Football,” but Johnny Manziel hasn’t strapped on the pads in quite some time.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner last played in the NFL in Week 17 of the 2015 season before being released by the Cleveland Browns in March of 2016.

And while you wouldn’t think Manziel has many prospects when it comes to returning to the NFL, the former first-round draft pick apparently has spoken with multiple teams about a comeback.

Johnny Manziel says he's had a couple conversations with NFL teams about getting back in the league — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 15, 2017

Manziel is well aware of the hole he has dug himself into, but the 24-year-old still is holding out hope of playing on Sundays once again.

Johnny Manziel on getting back in the NFL: pic.twitter.com/ybCkMA8hak — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 15, 2017

Given his off-the-field history and struggles on the gridiron, we’re not sure Manziel should be very optimistic about returning to the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images