Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier Exchange Barbs During Wild UFC 214 Presser

LOS ANGELES — Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier don’t like each other and they didn’t do a great job hiding their fury and vitriol Wednesday during the UFC 214 press conference.

Separated by nearly 10 feet on the stage at The Novo at L.A. Live, Jones and Cormier exchanged barbs, criticizing controversies surrounding their lives and fighting careers.

Cormier started the fiery exchange by doubling down on his belief that Jones used performance enhancing drugs during his fighting career.

“Do I feel he tried to cheat? Yeah, I do,” Cormier said. “Yes, I do believe he’s done it for a long time.”

After Cormier told Jones he looked like a “bum,” Jones lifted his shirt, showed off his abs and asked the audience, “Who looks like a junkie here today?”

Jones then told Cormier he “looked like a crackhead with a suit on” to which Cormier responded with his best one-liner of the afternoon.

“I could look like a crackhead with a suit on, but I’ve never been a crackhead like you,” Cormier said referring to Jones’ positive cocaine test in 2015. “You could say I look like one, but I’ve never been one.”

Later in the press conference, Cormier was asked about his weight cutting issues that led to some controversy at the UFC 210 weigh-ins. After clocking in at 206.2 pounds, Cormier pushed down on a towel and made weight.

“I feel pretty good, but we’ll bring a towel just in case,” Cormier jokingly said to a chorus of boos.

Jones then took the opportunity to blast Cormier’s controversial weigh-in.

“That’s just not funny,” Jones said. “Technically you should’ve given 20 percent of your purse to your opponent because you did not make weight. You could forever say you are the 206.2 pound champion.”

Cormier responded by railing against Jones’ past legal troubles with an expletive-laden threat.

“You shouldn’t be sitting up here right now for all the (expletive) that you’ve done. So you sit up there on your high horse. How the (expletive) can you judge? You have no room to judge nobody. You sit there with your (expletive) mouth shut before I walk over and smack the (expletive) out of you.”

If these guys’ fight on Saturday night is anywhere near their trash-talking war, we are in for a classic bout.

