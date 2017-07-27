Jon Jones Reveals Why His Life Is Incomplete Without The UFC Belt

LOS ANGELES — Jon Jones unleashed powerful words of self-reflection in the UFC 214 promo trailer earlier this month saying that he needs to beat Daniel Cormier “to get his life back.”

The former champion explained his choice of words at the UFC 214 press conference with an introspective response.

“I won the belt when I was 23,” Jones said. “I decided to be a martial artist when I was age 19. I do associate my life with being a world champion. The majority of my adult life I’ve been a world champion. I said I need to get my life back because a big part of me feels incomplete without it.”

Jones, of course, was stripped of the UFC light heavyweight belt because of a hit-and-run felony back in 2015 and then later lost the interim belt and a chance to fight Cormier at UFC 200 after a positive doping test. Following a one-year suspension, Jones returns to the octagon seemingly hungrier than ever.

“I’ve heard Daniel say that (he’d) be fine if he loses this belt and that really shows me a lot about his attitude. I really identify myself as a champion and a champion without his belt is like a knight without his sword. I got to have it, so I’m going to get it.”

Jones’ reign as light heavyweight champion lasted 1,501 days and he defended his title successfully eight times before being stripped of the belt.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images