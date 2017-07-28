Jon Jones Says Daniel Cormier Is Great Guy But Still Plans On UFC 214 Beatdown

This Saturday, fight fans are sure to get a real treat with the card that UFC 214 offers.

The card has everything that you can ask for: whether it is bad blood, great wrestling, great striking, and best of all, championship fights.

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will fight for the light heavyweight title as the main event, and Jones spoke to the media Thursday afternoon about the upcoming bout.

“Bones” seemed very cool and confident about his weight cut, noting he didn’t have a work out planned for Thursday and even enjoyed some ice cream.

Cormier’s weight seems to be the bigger concern, but Jones isn’t worried about that, saying he’d fight Cormier even if he was “10 pounds overweight.”

Jones also revealed that during their latest standoff at the official press conference that he looked down upon Cormier and called him a “little s—.” He said this was instinctual due to the fact he had been training with big heavyweights during his fight camp.

Regardless of the theatrics, this has all the stuff to be an extremely exciting second stanza in the history of these foes.