Jon Jones Takes Explosive Jab At Daniel Cormier With Weight Update Photo

Jon Jones’ and Daniel Cormier’s social media war continues to escalate.

The two won’t be fighting for the light heavyweight title until July 29 at UFC 214, but the rivals have been exchanging plenty of barbs on Twitter and Instagram.

Jones took the latest shot on Instagram with a weight update photo, mocking Cormier from the UFC 210 weigh-ins when he controversially held a towel prior to defeating Anthony “Rumble” Johnson to defend his belt.

All the discipline and hard work is definitely paying off, was a mean 217lbs today after practice. #NoShortcutsToGreatness #Earnit #CheatingAsshole A post shared by Jon Bones Jones (@jonnybones) on Jul 19, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Some might say Jones was being a tad hypocritical with his hashtags in the caption, considering this will be his first fight following a one-year ban for a doping violation.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images