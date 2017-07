Share this:

Former Red Sox fan favorite Jonny Gomes joined NESN’s Tom Caron and Jim Rice for coverage of Boston’s matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

Gomes was asked about the Red Sox’s current lineup and how it compares to the one he was part of in 2013 — a season that ended in a World Series title.

Hear Gomes' response in the "NESN Sports Today" video above.