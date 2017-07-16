Josh McDaniels Gloats As Atlanta NASCAR Track Settles Super Bowl Bet

Share this:

LOUDON, N.H. — Atlanta Motor Speedway president Ed Clark made good on his Super Bowl bet with New Hampshire Motor Speedway vice president David McGrath on Sunday — and he did it in the presence of one of the very people responsible for him losing the wager.

Although Clark already flew a New England Patriots flag outside the AMS office, per his agreement with McGrath, following the team’s fourth quarter comeback in Super Bowl LI, he finally completed the bet after Sunday’s Overton’s 301. To add insult to injury, he did it all under the watchful eyes of Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

“I appreciate you being a good sport,” McDaniels told Clark. “We’ll enjoy the peaches.”

McDaniels was here to drive the pace car at the start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, so naturally he stayed to witness the exchange.

Clark, sporting a Pats jersey, presented McGrath and race winner Denny Hamlin with Georgia peaches in victory lane at NHMS, as well as to award premium tickets to four NASCAR fans for the 2018 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at AMS.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images