Jozy Altidore’s Girlfriend Reacts Perfectly To Henry Romero’s Bite In Gold Cup

Henry Romero has chomped his way onto the bad side of Jozy Altidore’s biggest fan.

Romero, an El Salvador soccer team defender, bit Altidore, a United States soccer team striker, Wednesday night during USA’s 2-0 win in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals. Romero also twisted Altidore’s nipple as he bit into the USA star’s shoulder.

After the game, Altidore revealed to reporters how his girlfriend reacted to Romero’s now infamous provocation.

“My girl’s mad at me,” Altidore said, per The Associated Press. “She’s mad at me. She’s mad at Romero, ’cause she’s like: ‘Only I can bite you, only I can grab your nipples.’”

USA defender Omar Gonzalez also claims El Salvador’s Darwin Cerin bit him on the shoulder late in the game.

However, Romero’s bite is the one garnering headlines.

Having played 105 games for the United States, Altidore has amassed enough experience to maintain his composure.

“It’s never happened before, but in CONCACAF, it never ceases to amaze me,” Altidore said. “You got to keep your cool. … I shouldn’t be saying these things happen, but they do.”

But Altidore’s fuming girlfriend isn’t as understanding as her 27-year-old boyfriend, and Romero probably should watch his back next time El Salvador and USA meet.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images