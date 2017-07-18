Julian Edelman Shares Letter From Professor Who Doubted His NFL Aspirations

Share this:

Julian Edelman didn’t get where he’s at today without a little extra motivation from those along the way.

The New England Patriots wide receiver is on top of the football world, recently winning the second Super Bowl of his career thanks in large part to his catch, one of the greatest in NFL history.

But it wasn’t always like this for the wideout. Edelman, as you may have heard, played quarterback in college at Kent State, and dreams of winning Super Bowls while catching passes from Tom Brady were nothing more than just dreams. Edelman, though, knew he wanted to play on Sundays and he worked hard to make that a reality.

Not everyone at his alma mater believed in him, though. Edelman on Tuesday shared an apology note from one of his former professors who apparently doubted his career goals.

set your goals high.

do whatever it takes to achieve them. #motivation pic.twitter.com/1eoaG2yp9w — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 18, 2017

It’s hard to argue with the results.

