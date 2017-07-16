Julian Edelman Thinks It’s ‘Stupid’ To Talk About Patriots Going 19-0 This Season

Share this:

Tweet







It’s safe to say expectations are sky high for the New England Patriots heading into the 2017 NFL season.

The Pats enter the upcoming campaign as defending Super Bowl champions, and their roster arguably is even better than last year’s. So naturally, many fans are wondering: Could New England go undefeated the entire season?

While this has and will continue to be a popular narrative, one Patriots player thinks it’s foolish to even think about. During an interview with the Boston Herald, wideout Julian Edelman made it abundantly clear just how difficult the feat would be.

“You can’t worry about what other people say, honestly,” he said. “I mean, there’s no script to this thing. There’s no camera. This isn’t Hollywood. This is real life. When you go out and play in the National Football League, it’s one of those things where it’s even stupid to think about that. It’s never been done. You don’t really want to talk about it.

“My focus is more on trying to get ready for the season, trying to learn your teammates, form your identity. (The 19-0 talk is) stupid. That’s it.”

The Patriots certainly will have their work cut out for them, as their regular-season schedule features six opponents that were playoff teams last season.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images