Justin Turner, Mike Moustakas Heading To All-Star Game After Winning Final Vote

The votes are in, and Justin Turner and Mike Moustakas are the big winners for the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game Final Vote.

MLB announced Thursday the results of the Final Vote for the All-Star Game, and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Turner and Kansas City Royals’ Moustakas came in first in the National League and American League, respectively.

Turner beat Kris Bryant, Anthony Rendon, Mark Reynolds and Justin Bour for the NL’s final spot with 20.8 million votes, which is a new Final Vote record. Moustakas, meanwhile, earned 15.6 million votes, which surpassed the totals for Xander Bogaerts, Didi Gregorius, Elvis Andrus and Logan Morrison.

The All-Star Game will take place Tuesday at Marlins Park.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images