Juventus Vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch ICC Soccer Game Online

Two of the most storied soccer teams in the world will be in action at MetLife Stadium on Saturday.

Italian soccer giant Juventus will face the legendary Barcelona squad out of Spain in a 2017 International Champions Cup game. Juventus got the better of Lionel Messi’s squad in the UEFA Champions League this season, advancing to the semifinals thanks to a 3-0 aggregate win. So, we’ll have to see what the rematch has in store Saturday night.

Here’s how you can watch Juventus vs. Barcelona online.

When: Saturday, July 22, at 6 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images