Juventus Vs. Roma Live: Score, Highlights Analysis of ICC Soccer At Gillette Stadium

4 p.m.: Here are the starting lineups.

Roma

Alisson (1), goalkeeper

Aleksandar Kolarov (13), left back

Juan Jesus (5), center back

Federico Fazio (20), center back

Bruno Peres (25), right back

Radja Nainggolan (4), midfielder

Daniele De Rossi (16), midfielder

Kevin Strootman (6), midfielder

Diego Perotti (8), forward

Gregoire Defrel (23), forward

Juventus

Gianluigi Buffon (1), goalkeeper

Alex Sandro (12), left back

Daniel Rugani (24), center back

Mehdi Benatia (4), center back

Mattia De Sciglio (2), right back

Claudio Marchisio (8), midfielder

Miralem Pjanic (5), midfielder

Mario Lemina (18), midfielder

Paulo Dybala (21), midfielder

Juan Cuadrado (7), midfielder

Gonzalo Higuain (9), forward

3 p.m. ET: The best of Italian soccer will be on display Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Ma.

Juventus and AS Roma, the title winner and runner-up in Serie A (Italy’s first division) last season, will face off the final game of the 2017 International Champions Cup. The teams will offer fans a glimpse of what they should expect from during the upcoming campaign, which will include both domestic and European commitments.

The International Champions Cup is a tournament in which leading European soccer teams face off in high-profile preseason exhibition games around the world. The 2017 slate has further proven the International Champions Cup’s growing importance in the global soccer calendar, with fans packing stadiums around the United States and teams thrilling them with quality action.

Roma vs. Juventus will kick off at 4 p.m. ET. Join us right here for all the action from Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Serie A TIM