Juventus Vs. Roma Live: Score, Highlights Analysis of ICC Soccer At Gillette Stadium

4 p.m.: Here are the starting lineups.
Roma
Alisson (1), goalkeeper
Aleksandar Kolarov (13), left back
Juan Jesus (5), center back
Federico Fazio (20), center back
Bruno Peres (25), right back
Radja Nainggolan (4), midfielder
Daniele De Rossi (16), midfielder
Kevin Strootman (6), midfielder
Diego Perotti (8), forward
Gregoire Defrel (23), forward
Juventus
Gianluigi Buffon (1), goalkeeper
Alex Sandro (12), left back
Daniel Rugani (24), center back
Mehdi Benatia (4), center back
Mattia De Sciglio (2), right back
Claudio Marchisio (8), midfielder
Miralem Pjanic (5), midfielder
Mario Lemina (18), midfielder
Paulo Dybala (21), midfielder
Juan Cuadrado (7), midfielder
Gonzalo Higuain (9), forward
3 p.m. ET: The best of Italian soccer will be on display Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Ma.
Juventus and AS Roma, the title winner and runner-up in Serie A (Italy’s first division) last season, will face off the final game of the 2017 International Champions Cup. The teams will offer fans a glimpse of what they should expect from during the upcoming campaign, which will include both domestic and European commitments.
The International Champions Cup is a tournament in which leading European soccer teams face off in high-profile preseason exhibition games around the world. The 2017 slate has further proven the International Champions Cup’s growing importance in the global soccer calendar, with fans packing stadiums around the United States and teams thrilling them with quality action.
Roma vs. Juventus will kick off at 4 p.m. ET. Join us right here for all the action from Gillette Stadium.
