Juventus Vs. Roma Live Stream: Watch International Champions Cup Online

The 2017 International Champions Cup will end with Italian flair.

Juventus will face AS Roma on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., in the final game of the high-profile preseason soccer tournament. The game will pit the winner and runner-up in last season’s Seria A (Italian first division) campaign against one another, giving fans an early look into a potential title race this season.

Both Juventus and Roma have changed personnel this offseason, with several departures and arrivals creating a host of interesting new storylines.

Here’s how to watch Juventus vs. Roma online.

When: Sunday, July 30, at 4 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Serie A TIM