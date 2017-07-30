Kasey Kahne Hopes Brickyard Win ‘Really Helps’ Save His Job For 2018

Kasey Kahne’s first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory of 2017 earned him one of the few remaining spots in the playoffs, though he’s hoping it secured him more than that.

Kahne told Motorsport.com that his win in the Brickyard 400 meant a lot to him, and he hopes it will be good for his future.

“I always dreamed of racing at that track, let alone winning at it,” Kahne said. “And so, I think it’s really good. It’s good for our team as well, and our future. Who knows? But, yeah, definitely good for our future.”

The 37-year-old Kahne has lots of questions surrounding his plans beyond this season. Although he’s under contract with Hendrick Motorsports through 2018, Rick Hendrick has said “our plans are not set for the 5 car.”

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images