Kasey Kahne Set To Drive ‘Shark Week’ Car At Pocono; It Won’t Be CGI

Kasey Kahne picked up his first win of the season in Sunday’s Brickyard 400, so it’s fitting that he’ll field a car in the Overton’s 400 that highlights his newly acquired predatory status.

Kahne’s No. 5 Chevrolet SS will be adorned in a “Shark Week”-themed paint scheme when the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series takes to Pocono Raceway on Sunday. And if “Shark Week’s” recent “race” between Michael Phelps a great white has left a bad taste in your mouth, fear not, the Hendrick Motorsports driver will be in a real race car, not a computer-generated one.

A better quality image of @kaseykahne's Shark Week car for @poconoraceway. pic.twitter.com/hwbBMRucs6 — RPM Report (@RPMReport) July 14, 2017

Given that Kahne is the most recent NASCAR driver to punch his ticket to playoffs, NBC Sports likely will keep a camera on him during much of Sunday’s race. We just hope it also has the “Jaws” theme song on standby in case he smells blood in the water.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images