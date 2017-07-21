Ken Rosenthal Offers ‘Outside The Box’ Options For Red Sox’s Third Base Situation

The Boston Red Sox, according to just about every report out there, want an upgrade at third base before the July 31 Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline.

But what if they looked at another position in order to find that upgrade?

FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal wrote on his Facebook page that Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is considering “outside the box” options to get better at the hot corner.

That, according to Rosenthal, includes acquiring players who play other positions and moving them to third base. Rosenthal makes it clear he hasn’t heard who the Red Sox would consider, but he does make a couple of suggestions.

“Reds All-Star shortstop Zack Cozart would fit that description, but I’ve got an even better suggestion,” Rosenthal writes. “Dombrowski’s old friend from the Tigers, second baseman Ian Kinsler.

“Let’s be clear. The suggestion is mine alone. Kinsler’s name has not surfaced in trade discussions between the clubs, major league sources say.”

Either Cozart or Kinsler certainly would be interesting, and both Cincinnati and Detroit are in positions to deal. The Reds looked destined for a last-place finish, and the Tigers already started selling off parts, sending J.D. Martinez to the Arizona Diamondbacks and reportedly being involved in Justin Verlander trade talks.

There are stipulations for Kinsler, too. Acquiring him, as Rosenthal points out, would almost certainly be a rental. He has a 10-team no-trade list (it’s unknown whether the Red Sox are on the list), and Boston could decline his 2018 option making him a free agent.

Kinsler’s having a decent season for the Tigers, hitting just .244 with nine home runs and 26 RBIs. But his contact rate is consistent with his career average, and his batting average on balls in play is 30 points below his career mark — despite the fact his batted ball stats suggest he’s hitting the ball just as hard as he always has. All of that would seem to indicate he’s been a little unlucky this season, and maybe getting him in a hitter’s park like Fenway could help change his luck.

He’s also played very good defense — at second base, though. Kinsler has appeared at third base exactly one time in his major league career.

