Kenny Perry’s Record Score Wins Him The 2017 U.S. Senior Open At Salem Country Club

Kenny Perry notched the fourth major win of his senior career on Sunday when he won the 2017 U.S. Senior Open at Salem Country Club.

This was Perry’s second win in a Senior Open after also winning the 2013 Senior Open at Omaha Country Club. The biggest news of the day was not just that Perry added to his career resume but that he also set the scoring record for this tournament with a 264 total over four days.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt took in the action during Perry’s historical performance and she fills you in with all the details in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com