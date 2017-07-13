Kevin Durant Had Perfect Reaction To Peyton Manning’s Joke At 2017 ESPYs

Share this:

The 2017 ESPY Awards got off to an awkward start.

Former quarterback Peyton Manning was tabbed to host the 25th edition of ESPN’s award show, and during his opening monologue, he made a joke at the expense of Golden State Warriors star forward Kevin Durant.

The joke, of course, took a shot at Durant joining the 73-win Warriors to win the 2017 NBA title, and Durant didn’t seem to find it funny.

Take a look at the awkward moment in the tweet below.

Kevin Durant was not feeling this Peyton Manning joke AT ALL 😂 pic.twitter.com/kdXTr2gE1E — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 13, 2017

Durant’s face says it all.

At least KD”s mom, Wanda, thought it was funny.

And, in all honesty, who wouldn’t want to join the United States gymnastics team?

