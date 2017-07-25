Kevin Durant Posterizes Twitter Troll With Savage Comeback To Lame Joke

Kevin Durant’s probably enjoying his offseason, but his trash talk game is still in midseason form.

The Golden State Warriors star opted to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Dubs more than a year ago. In doing so, he cleared the path for his first career NBA title.

But he’s still hearing it from OKC fans, and Twitter makes it easier than ever for those fans to say their piece. Then again, it also makes it easier than ever for stars like Durant to play a little Whack-A-Troll.

And that’s exactly what he did Monday to Kelsey Ball. You probably don’t know Kelsey Ball, and Durant almost certainly didn’t know Kelsey Ball before Monday.

And then Kelsey Ball sent the former NBA MVP this tweet.

Hey @KDTrey5 I named my dog after you and he left me. What's up with that — Kelsey Ball (@KelsoBall) July 24, 2017

Three minutes (three minutes!) later, Durant responded.

you must be a piece of 💩 if a dog chooses to live in the streets instead of your house — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 24, 2017

Woof.

