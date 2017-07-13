Kevin Durant’s Reaction To Peyton Manning’s ESPYs Joke Was Staged, Per Report

Share this:

Looking back, it did seem a little fishy.

As host Peyton Manning cracked a “superteam” joke about Kevin Durant at the 2017 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night, ABC’s camera’s immediately flashed to the Golden State Warriors forward, who glared back at Manning in complete non-amusement.

It was the perfect reaction: Durant clearly isn’t a fan of the haters who bashed him for joining the Warriors, and it appeared he just adding Manning to that list.

But perhaps it was too perfect? According to ESPN.com’s Chris Haynes, Durant’s reaction was, in fact, completely staged.

For those interested, I'm told Kevin Durant was in on the Peyton Manning gymanistic team roast at #ESPYS2017. KD played his part well. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 13, 2017

We’ve got to hand it to KD — this was some pretty decent acting on his part. The whole bit still is pretty funny, although it definitely loses some of its luster if Durant was just playing up faux displeasure for the camera.

Haynes doesn’t mention whether Durant’s former teammate, Russell Westbrook, also was in on the gig. But at the very least, it’s likely that Manning and/or the ESPYs directors ran this joke by both players before taking it onstage.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images