Kevin Harvick’s Spotter Got In Trouble For Dropping Sandwich At Indy

Spotters in the the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series need to pay attention to the on-track action just as much as the drivers who they feed information too. Spotters, however, are able to enjoy a snack while they work — though we doubt Tim Fedewa will do so anymore.

Fedewa, Kevin Harvick’s eyes in the sky, was temporarily stripped of his NASCAR credentials Saturday after he dropped a sandwich off the top of the pagoda at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

During the final practice Saturday for the Brickyard 400, Fedewa came on the radio to tell Stewart-Haas Racing that it needed to send somebody to the top of the 13-story tall pagoda to replace him as Harvick’s spotter.

“Send somebody up to spot for me. … They (NASCAR) took my hard card,” Fedewa said. “A sandwich fell off the roof and they’re mad — it was my sandwich.”

Oh no… 🙈@KevinHarvick's spotter's hard card was reportedly taken away after his sandwich fell off the pagoda at @IMS! 😂#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/dDNBdl7AxF — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 22, 2017

NASCAR seemingly only gave Fedewa a slap on the wrist, however. He had his credentials back in time for qualifying and, in case Fedewa gets hungry during the race, IMS president Doug Boles gave the sandwich to Harvick on Sunday, according to SB Nation’s Jordan Bianchi.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images