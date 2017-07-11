Kevin, Keelan Harvick Have Insanely Nice Golf Hole In Their Backyard

Share this:

Tweet







You might think Kevin Harvick would fit his backyard with something like a go-kart track so, you know, his son could follow in his footsteps.

But what he actually has outside his backdoor is something way different and, arguably, much nicer.

During a recent interview with FOX Sport’s Adam Alexander, Harvick showed off one seriously legit backyard golf hole. Check it out in the tweet below:

Hitting golf balls in the backyard is something many people can relate to. But what Harvick and his son, Keelan, get to enjoy is on a whole other level.

Keelan, of course, isn’t the only kid with a NASCAR dad who gets to do some pretty awesome things around the house.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images