Kevin Magnussen, Nico Hulkenberg Had NSFW Exchange After F1 Hungary

Kevin Magnussen had a fairly NSFW exchange after the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix with the man who replaced him at Renault Sport F1 Team, Nico Hulkenberg.

Magnussen quickly showed Hulkenberg his best Eric Cartman impression after the German interrupted the Haas F1 Team driver’s interview with Swedish TV network VIASAT. Hulkenberg told the Dane that he was “once again, the most unsporting driver on the grid” in Sunday’s race.

Hulkenberg’s frustration stemmed from an incident, for which Magnussen received a five-second penalty, between the two drivers at Turn 2. They were side-by-side, but Magnussen forced Hulkenberg off track.

Nico Hulkenberg to K-Mag: "Once again, the most unsporting driver on the grid.." Kevin Magnussen: "Suck my balls" 😂😂😂 #F1 #HungarianGP 🔊 pic.twitter.com/u6w07Qpbhf — Planet Schumi (@Scuderia7) July 30, 2017

Although some might expect Magnussen to be in hot water with his team for his on-camera remark, Haas team principal Gunther Steiner actually defended his driver, according to Motorsport.com.

“It’s the right way to say it,” Steiner said. “Why would he say anything else?”

Hulkenberg apparently still had a chip on his shoulder after confronting Magnussen, as the Renault pilot continued to insult him in later interviews, according to NBC Sports’ Will Buxton.